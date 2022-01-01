Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) PT at C$3.50

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TSE OGI traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,225. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market cap of C$689.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.0502174 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

