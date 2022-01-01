Brokerages Set PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Price Target at $30.83

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 620,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,862. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

