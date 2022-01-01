Brokerages Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) PT at $55.04

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.04.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 671,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,384. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

