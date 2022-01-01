Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Target Price at $238.08

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ UPST traded down $4.13 on Monday, reaching $151.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion and a PE ratio of 189.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.96. Upstart has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,807,033 shares of company stock valued at $410,497,745. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,164,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

