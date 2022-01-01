Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT at $13.13

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

VYGR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 353,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $102.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 518.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 73,731 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

