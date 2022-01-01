Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT at $13.13

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
VYGR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 353,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,072. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $102.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.15.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 518.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 73,731 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
