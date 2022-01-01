Brokerages Set Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) PT at $9.25

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZIXI shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the second quarter worth $388,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 65.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at $5,280,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter.

ZIXI stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $481.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. ZIX has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

