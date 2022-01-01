Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arbutus Biopharma Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arbutus Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $526.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

