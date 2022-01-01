Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 46.39 and last traded at 45.88. Approximately 104,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 273,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at 45.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.82.

About Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

