Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,460 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 45,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

