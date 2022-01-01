Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 111.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 30.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Polaris by 9.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.80. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.42 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

