Brookstone Capital Management Sells 33,836 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,836 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

ONEQ opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

