Brookstone Capital Management Sells 6,379 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

