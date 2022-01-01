Brookstone Capital Management Takes $300,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 188,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 150,422 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 162,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $78.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

