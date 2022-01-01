BSClaunch Price Down 12.8% This Week (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $203,019.56 and $103,391.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.58 or 0.07857294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.05 or 0.99971521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007922 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

