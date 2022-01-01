Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 65,312 iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 65,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEMB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 110,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LEMB stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.