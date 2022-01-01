Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,196 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.