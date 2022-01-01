Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

