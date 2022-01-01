Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.28. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

