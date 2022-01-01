Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 110,085 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 323.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $55.90.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.