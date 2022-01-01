Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $294.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.36 and its 200 day moving average is $237.71. The stock has a market cap of $735.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

