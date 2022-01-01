Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

