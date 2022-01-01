Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $1.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 492.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 135,103 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 93,064 shares during the period.

EMXC opened at $60.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

