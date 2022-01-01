Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBUY opened at $88.04 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.83.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.