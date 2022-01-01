Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after purchasing an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

