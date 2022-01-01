Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 65.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after buying an additional 3,447,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after buying an additional 2,968,859 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,453 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,664 shares in the last quarter.

VONG opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

