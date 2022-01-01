Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,569.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $141.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83.

