Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Black Hills worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Black Hills by 145.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

