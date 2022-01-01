Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 37 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $281.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.12. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

