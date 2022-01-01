Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.17

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.18. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 5,715 shares trading hands.

CFPUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

