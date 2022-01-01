CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBM. Raymond James dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of DBM traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 191,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,433. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$673.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.10 million. On average, analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

