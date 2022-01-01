Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

LOW stock opened at $258.48 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.