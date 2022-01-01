Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $436.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $335.37 and a 1 year high of $440.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

