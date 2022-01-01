Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $16.54 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total value of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,925.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,799.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

