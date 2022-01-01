Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $512,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

