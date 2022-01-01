Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

