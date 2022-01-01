Capital Analysts LLC Buys 46 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

REGN stock opened at $631.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $635.01 and a 200-day moving average of $611.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

