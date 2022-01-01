Capital Analysts LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 173,425 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 256,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.