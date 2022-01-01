Capital Analysts LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $244.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.79 and a 200-day moving average of $209.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.