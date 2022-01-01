Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after acquiring an additional 491,113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after acquiring an additional 121,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $129.39 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.