Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.55

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.55 and traded as low as C$39.12. Capital Power shares last traded at C$39.46, with a volume of 118,339 shares.

CPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.15.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$377.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at C$177,980.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

