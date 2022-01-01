CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get CareMax alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70. CareMax has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareMax will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareMax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.