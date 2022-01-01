CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. 504,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

