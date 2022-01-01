CargoX Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. CargoX has a market capitalization of $57.27 million and $259,354.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded 112.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CargoX

CXO is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

