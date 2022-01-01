Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,482,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Carrier Global worth $128,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $228,420,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

