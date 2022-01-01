Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.76. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

