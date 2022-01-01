Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Castle Biosciences worth $21,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 82,810 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $152,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $339,960.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,009,414. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.