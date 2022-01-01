Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $206.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.79. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.75 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

