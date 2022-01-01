Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,432 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $50,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $78.56 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

