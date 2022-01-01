Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys New Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 554,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,468,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.37% of Rexford Industrial Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.