Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $18.70 Million Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 48.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

Boston Properties stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.